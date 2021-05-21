Jen Psaki Teaches Peter Doocy About Sharing Credit

Articles

This post could be about the infantile, asinine attempts of Peter Doocy to make a reference to the Traitorous Ex-president's sham of a book, "The Art Of The Deal," which should honestly just be in the fiction or propaganda section, if still in print at all. Let's get that part over with. He opened his time by asking, "Just heard you describe the infrastructure negotiations as the art of seeking common ground. At some point, does that become the art of the deal?" Har. Wink. His teensy brain is thinking, "My Trump Daddy is gonna love me!" In her best, professional "Killing Him Softly" voice, Psaki replied, "I don't know, you're the professional here, Peter, you're the TV star, ya know? What's the Fox chyron gonna be?" What followed was the usual back and forth during which Doocy is completely unaware he's just been owned by someone leagues above him. What came next, though, made it clear that neither Doocy, nor anyone at Fox News, have moved on from the Tangerine Twatwaffle's mindset. Doocy asked, "On Israel, how much credit does President Biden think he deserves for the cease-fire that was negotiated by the President of Egypt?" WHAT?

