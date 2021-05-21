Thanks Cyber Ninjas! AZ Taxpayers Must Now Buy New Voting Machines

Articles

Oh dear. You mean, allowing right-wing nut jobs to fuel their delusions was a bad idea all along -- one that will cost millions more? Via ABC15 in Arizona: PHOENIX, AZ — ABC15 has obtained a copy of a letter sent by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to Maricopa County in which she threatens to de-certify the county’s election equipment that was handed over to the audit by the Senate subpoena. In the letter, Hobbs said her office “consulted with election technology and security experts, including at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, regarding the appropriate next steps, and each unanimously advised that once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in further elections. At the end of the letter, Hobbs advises county election officials that should they chose to reuse the equipment, they will begin the de-certification process.

