Don Lemon Wants Dems To Save Democracy By Acting Like GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 13:33 Hits: 6

CNN's John Berman asked Don Lemon about something he said this week on a podcast. "You were asked what the brand essence of the Democratic party is, and your answer was, weak. Why?" he said. "Because I believe our democracy. I don't believe, I know, our democracy is in trouble. The republic is in danger. I believe we're in danger right now," Lemon said. "Voter suppression. People who are lying, bending reality to fit -- bending the truth to fit their own reality. We have people who think it's okay now to yell at lawmakers, congressmen through the doors, call them babies. We have people who believe in Jewish space lasers. We have people who are trying to basically, now, have minority rule in the country. I'm talking about one particular party. "I'm not a partisan person. People are like, they're not going to believe that. I don't believe in belonging to a political party. I'm an independent. But our democracy is in danger because of the Republican party. In order to save this democracy, we need to stand up and be stronger. They can no longer operate by the rules they did before. These are pre-Trump rules that they need to operate by, that they are operating on and they need to operate now in a -- for the rules that apply, a post-truth, post-fact world. That's what we live in, in order to save the democracy that we so love." "What do you think they're doing that's weak?" Berman said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/don-lemon-wants-democrats-save-democracy