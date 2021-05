Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:48 Hits: 2

The EU's hollow statements expressing “concern” over the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflagration will not deter either party. Unless the Europeans use what little leverage they have, they can forget about having a strategic role in the region.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/84575?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss