Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:22 Hits: 1

House Democrats have begun looking at the tax code to see how to change it to pay for President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Republicans are vowing to do everything they can to stop it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998709211/house-democrats-looking-at-how-to-alter-tax-code-to-fund-bidens-infrastructure-p