Andrew Giuliani Claims He's Worked In Government Since He Was 3 Years Old

Thursday, 20 May 2021

Like father like son. As truth loses out, an alternative reality takes its place. That's the only platform Republicans can run on these days. Andrew Giuliani, who got a job in the Traitor Trump administration, now pretends he has five decades of experience (even though he's thirty-five) in government. At least, that's what he told Fox News' Martha McCallum when he claimed to have a leg up on the governorship race. Giuliani, who is running against Governor Cuomo (or whoever the Democrat is) in 2022 said, "The truth is Martha, from an experience perspective I may be 35, but remember, I spent 32 years, parts of 32 years in politics and in government." As a toddler, was he was helping Daddy profile African Americans in New York City? "I'm the only announced candidate that has spent parts of five decades in politics," he crowed. Now he's 55? "I may look young I certainly feel a lot older," he said. I aged dramatically just watching this clip. Insipid bragging is the watermark for any SeditiousEx minion, and Andrew Giuliani certainly has that going for him.

