McCarthy Cuts Off His Own Presser When Asked About MAGA Riot

Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

The GOP's top Republican in the House cut off a press conference he called to denounce the implementation of the bipartisan January 6th commission after being asked some uncomfortable questions which he absolutely did not want to answer. McCarthy agreed to the terms and the members invited onto the committee originally to investigate the insurrection before he suddenly reversed himself. “Do you think it’s a conflict of interest for members to be voting on a commission that they might have to be potentially witnesses for, and provide information on?” asked a reporter. “No, because who knows what they’re going to do on the commission so I don’t think so,” McCarthy ducked. The reporter continued, striking a nerve. “Are you absolutely certain none of your members were in any communication with any of the people who stormed Capitol Hill?” "I don’t believe that they are. But thank you for the question. Everybody have a nice day,” he said curtly, walking away. Rep. McCarthy would be called as a witness because of his desperate phone call to Traitor Trump, who was cursing at him and claiming the rioters "are more upset about the election than you are." As has been reported, McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump's supporters and begged Trump to call them off. He doesn’t want the commission because the truth about his party and TraitorTrump will come out for all to see.

