Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:28 Hits: 0

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet with President Biden on Friday. He sees this year as representing "the last opportunity to move from an incomplete peace toward one that is irreversible."

(Image credit: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998315977/at-white-house-summit-south-koreas-moon-will-make-a-push-for-north-korea-peace