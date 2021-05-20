Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

The Progressive Pulse: Why did the board of the University of North Carolina avoid debating tenure for Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones? I can think of 1619 reasons. Eschaton: More Labour pains in the UK. Alicublog: To Viktor Orban, from Rod with love. Politicus USA: Capitol police officers denounce McConnell and McCarthy’s opposition to creating a January 6 Commission. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "An investigation must not interfere with the ongoing efforts to prevent the next attack, because without a doubt a very real threat of another perhaps more devastating attack still exists.” (Vice President Dick Cheney, opposing the creation of the 9/11 Commission, May 18, 2002)

