Bill Barr And Devin Nunes Sitting In A Tree...

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

It's possible Devin Nunes may go down in history as the most inept and immoral Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee ever. And Bill Barr as the worst Attorney General in modern history. Back in 2017, while investigating Russiagate, and the infamous Michael Flynn saga, Nunes coordinated with Trump and his staffers to try to undermine his own investigations and made believe he had proof to defend members of the Trump transition team ( of which he was part of) against the intelligence community, including a deep state attempt to destroy Traitor Trump. It was his Midnight Ride and it was an embarrassment. He held a wild press conference without informing his own committee, including the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence committee, Adam Schiff. The next day he was forced to backtrack. [clmediameta nid=128378]

