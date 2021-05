Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:54 Hits: 18

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict showed no sign of abating, Democrats in the U.S. Congress called for a cease-fire while Republican lawmakers condemned the actions of Hamas, saying there was no moral equivalence between the two sides. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Producer: Katherine Gypson

