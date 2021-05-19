Capitol Police Officers Blast GOP Refusal To Investigate Jan 6th - UPDATED

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021

UPDATE (Karoli): The House has approved the commission by a vote of 252-175. All Democrats voted for it alongside 35 Republicans. 175 Republicans do not have enough respect for police or the U.S. Constitution to proceed. It now heads to the Senate. ---- A group of Capitol Police officers wrote a letter to Congress today, expressing their “profound disappointment” with Republicans who are trying to sweep a violent armed insurrection under the rug by blocking an investigation into the events of January 6. The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish If you look around the Capitol building, you still have doors that are broken, windows still smashed and in some cases missing. Officers are forced to go to work with the daily reminder of what happened that dreadful day. … It is inconceivable that some of the members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th. Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP. It is a privileged assumption for members to have the point of view that “it wasn't that bad”. That privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP protected you, the Members. …

