Texas Poised To Ban All Teaching About Race In Public Schools

Category: World Politics Hits: 22

As a former civics teacher, a current political blogger, and forever white person, with all the privilege that entails, I wasn't the slightest bit surprised to learn that the state of Texas (State Motto: "The Friendly State, As Long As Speak English And Are White!") is about to pass a law that bans the teaching of critical race theory and the 1619 Project. Just last week, Sen. Tom KKKotton of Arkkkansas tried to levy a tax on institutions that taught such things at what he deemed "elite" institutions (meaning the college level,) but Texas is thinking about the children. The littlest 'uns. Their tender hearts, bless them. The white ones, that is.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/texas-classrooms-are-about-become-even

