Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 5

The agency was put in charge of pipeline cybersecurity when it was formed, but experts say it lacks funding and support for the job. The Colonial Pipeline hack made the issue even more pressing.

(Image credit: Mike Stewart/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/19/997958344/beyond-airports-tsa-also-manages-pipeline-security-that-could-be-a-problem