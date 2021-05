Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 20:55 Hits: 0

The legislation, which had near-unanimous support from the Senate, now goes to President Biden's desk for his signature.

(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/18/997847571/congress-passes-bill-to-counter-the-rise-in-anti-asian-hate-crimes