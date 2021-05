Articles

In the 1980s, false accusations of satanic ritual abuse spread across the U.S. Now, QAnon has revived those fears, borrowing from the playbook of the Satanic Panic from decades prior.

(Image credit: Rick Loomis/Getty Images)

