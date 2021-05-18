Rep. Katie Porter Destroys AbbVie CEO's 'Big Pharma Fairy Tale'

Articles

AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez got the full Katie Porter white board and sticky note treatment. As usual, it was glorious. She began her questioning with some simple-enough questions about what they spent on R&D, executive compensation and other expenses, using round sticky notes to depict the amount of their revenue tossed into those buckets. Research and development is always the excuse pharma companies use for why they jack up prices on their drugs, and Porter was on a mission to destroy that "Big Pharma Fairy Tale." After she got the little things out of the way, she tackled their marketing costs before hitting the Big Spender category: Stock Buybacks and Dividends. Gonzalez ducked, but Porter knew (they should know by now that Katie Porter ALWAYS knows) the number: $50 Billion. How many times have we heard that pharmaceutical companies are entitled to high drug prices to recover their R&D costs? It's their knee-jerk response. And here we have it again from a CEO who obviously underestimated Rep. Katie Porter and her command of the facts. AbbVie's Big Product is Humira -- a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis which is also used for other autoimmune diseases. Lawmakers are using AbbVie and the price of Humira as evidence that Medicare should be allowed to negotiate drug prices. Reuters:

