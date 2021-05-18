Capitol Rioter Seen At Event For Rudy Giuliani And PA State Sen. Doug Mastriano

Articles

You might ask yourself, "What is FBI suspect No, 275 doing at a political event for Rudy Giuliani and Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano, despite a warrant out for his arrest?" Well, many are wondering the exact same thing. Source: Huffington Post A militant Donald Trump supporter whose photo is featured on an FBI wanted list because he was caught on video battling with police officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 attended a political event last week for a Trump-loving Pennsylvania politician who backed the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The event’s headliner: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who called for “trial by combat” during his speech on Jan. 6 and whose phones and computers were seized in a Justice Department investigation last month. Samuel Lazar, who is Capitol suspect No. 275 on the FBI website, posed for photos alongside right-wing Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) at the May 15 event headlined by Giuliani. A tipster sent the photos to HuffPost after spotting them on Facebook.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/capitol-rioter-seen-event-rudy-giuliani