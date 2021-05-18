Maricopa County GOP Official Exasperated Over 'Insane' Election Audit

Articles

Imagine: Even some Republicans have had enough of the Big Lie. "The Republican-led board of supervisors in Arizona's Maricopa County is now demanding an end to the election audit pushed by the state and fueled by former President Trump's big lie that the election was stolen. They call it a grift disguised as an audit," CNN's Brianna Keilar said. This board is done explaining anything to these people who are playing investigator with our constituents' ballots and equipment paid for with real people's tax dollars. "Again, that man, a Republican. This comes after President Trump poured fuel on the fire with this demonstrably false statement that, quote, 'the entire database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been deleted. One Arizona Republican responded saying, quote, 'Wow. This is unhinged. I'm literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen right now. We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party, as a state, as a country,' " Berman said. "That Arizona official joins me now. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer. He runs Maricopa County's election department and is a longtime Republican. Thanks so much for being with us. You weren't speaking out. You weren't really going public with this but you are now because you say you were exasperated. Exasperated at what?" Richer said it was "one thing" with the audit when they were looking at UV lights and looking for bamboo fibers in the paper and using the wrong color pens.

