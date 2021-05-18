POLL: QAnon Is The Present And Future Of The Republican Party

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yesterday, CBS and YouGov released the results of a survey of self-identified Republicans. The key points: 80% of survey respondents who'd heard about Liz Cheney's removal from a leadership position in the House approved of the ouster. Given the choice of sounding like Trump cultists or merely loyal Republicans, they slightly favored the latter (52% said the ouster was good because Cheney "did not support Donald Trump," while 57% said it was good because "she's wrong about the election" and 69% say it's because she's "not on message with the party"; multiple responses were allowed). Loyalty to Trump is important according to 66% of the respondents; 67% of them think Joe Biden didn't win the 2020 election legitimately, but only 37% claim it's very important for Republican officials and candidates to support claims of election fraud (31% consider it "somewhat important"). They say it's more important for officials and candidates to propose important legislation, agree with them on economic issues, and agree on "culture and values." (Since "culture and values" probably means "hating immigrants, liberals, and the media," I'm sure they're telling the truth about the latter.)

