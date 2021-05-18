The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Whataboutism On January 6

Joy Ann Reid is right - Marjorie Taylor Greene is the absolute worst. [clmediameta nid=167876] Representative Greene has been stripped of her committee assignments, but not stripped of her right to blab nonsense on the (mostly empty) floor of the House of Representatives. This morning she "stood up" to speak out against a commission to investigate the January 6 MAGA insurrection riot. And while whining that the MAGA rioters "are being abused"... The word is "prosecuted." — Vote Blue in 2022 - Esq. (@kalo18) May 18, 2021 ...she engaged in full whataboutism concerning Black Lives Matter "riots" from the Summer of 2020. She's absurd. And she is the true "leader" of the Republican Party.

