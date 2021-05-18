'A Closer Look' Asks: Is Rudy Being Hung Out To Dry?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Loyalty is a one-way street when comes to Traitor Trump. Look what he did to his former hatchet man Michael Cohen, who served him for 10 years. Does Rudy really believe the seditious ex will help him at all if it puts him in an awkward position? Seth Meyers says obviously not. Former President Donald Trump is not expected to throw attorney Rudy Giuliani a legal lifeline, a CNN legal correspondent reported this week. Absent from any filings on the Giuliani search warrants is anything from Trump’s legal team. At this point, Trump is not expected to ask the court to intervene to make claims of privilege or raise other issues. By this point in the Cohen case Trump had intervened. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 17, 2021 And Seth Meyers covered the Daily Beast report that Traitor Trump is ignoring his most vicious attack dog, whose pleas are falling on deaf ears..

