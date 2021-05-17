The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Can You Win A Fight With A Goose?

More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether a poll asking Americans which animals they could take on in a fight is a good or bad use of polling.

They also discuss what would make a third party viable in the American political system, after a group of more than a hundred Republicans published a letter threatening to split from the GOP if it didn’t make changes. Finally, they consider the political and scientific calculations of the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks or social distance indoors.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-can-you-win-a-fight-with-a-goose/

