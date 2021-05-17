Inmates' Choice: Firing Squad Or Electric Chair?

Articles

On the "how can we be more cruel and inhuman" front, we have the Republican governor of South Carolina uncritically signing a bill designed to kill more (mostly Black) people using methods that are worthy of medieval times. I should also add the disclaimer that I am adamantly against capital punishment in any form, but these two methods on the menu are particularly heinous. If you are an inmate on Death Row in South Carolina, you may choose lethal injection, a firing squad or the electric chair. Previously, it was just the injection or the electric chair, but South Carolina legislators saw a need for another choice, adding the firing squad to force inmates to choose a method which could be carried out, since lethal injection drugs are in short supply. There are currently three inmates on death row in South Carolina who have exhausted all of their appeals. All have chosen lethal injection as the method by which they will be killed by the state. This new law will force those three inmates to choose between the attainable options -- firing squad or electric chair. They could have eliminated it instead. That would have been a better way to go. Instead, they spout this drivel: “For several years, as most of you know, South Carolina has not been able to carry out executions,” state Sen. Greg Hembree (R), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said on the Senate floor. “Families are waiting, victims are waiting, the state is waiting.”

