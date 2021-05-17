'Tehran Tom' Cotton Accuses The Associated Press Of Working With Hamas

Articles

Monday, 17 May 2021

The GOP supports nothing but fear mongering, white supremacy, and wild conspiracy theories. Sen. Tom Cotton led the way Monday by claiming with no proof that the Associated Press is in cahoots with Hamas against Israel. On Sunday, Israeli gave a one hour notice to all occupants to vacate a building in Gaza before they bombed and demolished said building that the AP, and several other news outlets worked in for 15 years, claiming it was a Hamas military stronghold. The Associated Press was horrified that Netanyahu took this action. The news agency’s camera offered 24-hour live shots as militants’ rockets arched toward Israel and Israeli airstrikes hammered the city and its surrounding area this week. “We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.” Cut to the Senate chamber: On the Senate floor Sen. Cotton said, "Why is the Associated Press sharing the building with Hamas? Surely these intrepid reporters knew who their neighbors were. Did they knowingly allow themselves to be human shields by US designated terrorist organization?"

