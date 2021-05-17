60 Minutes Does Deep Dive Into Astounding Military UFO Reports

Articles

Published on Monday, 17 May 2021

After decades of writing off every single reported sighting as weather balloons, it's kind of strange that the Pentagon is confirming so many leaked or declassified videos of UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena). The Senate intelligence committee has ordered the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense to deliver a report on the sightings by next month. Maybe this "drip drip drip" is leading up to something big. Here's the transcript for one segment.Via CBSnews.com: Voiceover: Former Navy pilot Lieutenant Ryan Graves calls whatever is out there a security risk. He told us his F/A-18F squadron began seeing UAPs hovering over restricted airspace southeast of Virginia Beach in 2014 when they updated their jet's radar, making it possible to zero in with infrared targeting cameras. Bill Whitaker: So you're seeing it both with the radar and with the infrared. And that tells you that there is something out there? Ryan Graves: Pretty hard to spoof that. Voiceover: These photographs were taken in 2019 in the same area. The Pentagon confirms these are images of objects it can't identify. Lieutenant Graves told us pilots training off the Atlantic Coast see things like that all the time. Ryan Graves: Every day. Every day for at least a couple years. Bill Whitaker: Wait a minute, every day for a couple of years? Ryan Graves: Uh-huh. Ryan Graves: I don't see an exhaust plume.

