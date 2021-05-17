Did The Pope Tweet Fox News To Go To Hell?

Articles

How does Fox News interpret this particular tweet? All of us are responsible for the communications we make, for the information we share, for the control that we can exert over fake news by exposing it. All of us are to be witnesses of the truth: to go, to see and to share. #WorldCommunicationsDay — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 16, 2021 On Sunday (World Communications Day) the Holy Father tweeted that "All of us are responsible for the communications we make, for the information we share, for the control that we can exert over fake news by exposing it. All of us are to be witnesses of the truth: to go, to see and to share. #WorldCommunicationsDay." From this desk, that tweet seems directly aimed at a certain multi-billionaire right-wing world news mogul named Rupert Murdoch and family. And that's not all. The Associated Press reported last week that the Vatican had responded to certain American right-wing priests who want to ban US President and practicing Catholic Joe Biden from taking communion due to his pro-choice political stand.

