5 Takeaways From Cheney&#8217;s Media Blitz Days After Ouster From GOP Leadership

On the heels of her ouster as the No. 3 Republican and House Republicans continuing to downplay the violence of the deadly Capitol insurrection during a hearing last week, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday stood by her vehement criticism of former President Trump as well as Republicans who still egg on his election fraud falsehoods well after he left office.
