CDC's Walensky: 'This Is Not Permission For Widespread Removal Of Masks'

Good luck when you've got propaganda networks like Fox, that were immediately telling the unvaccinated that they don't need to wear masks. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was asked about the new guidance on face masks during an interview on ABC's This Week, and she made clear the guidance is "not permission for widespread removal of masks." RADDATZ: And you said on Friday that the CDC is empowering the American people to make their own decisions about their their own health. But this is all on the honor system and there are people who refuse to get vaccinated, about a quarter of the country, and who oppose mask wearing who could see this as a green light to go wherever they want, putting others at risk, especially in those indoor settings, including children and the immunocompromised. DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC: So this is a really important point, and that is the guidance that we released on Thursday is about individuals and what individuals are at risk of doing if they are not vaccinated. If they're vaccinated, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated, they are not safe. They should still be wearing a mask, or better yet, get vaccinated.

