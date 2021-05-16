OAN Guest Wants 'Subsidized' Gun Sales As Protection From Black Lives Matter

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 20:35 Hits: 4

Conservative activist Rogan O'Handley argued over the weekend that the government should provide firearm subsidies so that people can protect themselves from "looting, violence and murder" that he blamed on Black Lives Matter. O'Handley made the remarks while appearing on OAN, a conservative news channel. "America owns more guns than 50% of the planet," O'Handley said. "There are more guns than people in this country. God bless the Second Amendment and our Founding Fathers. I am absolutely loving seeing these huge, huge gun numbers." The conservative activist went on to praise first-time gun buyers who fear Black Lives Matter protests.. "People that have never owned a gun in their life are looking around and seeing BLM and antifa burning down courthouses, police stations... looting, violence, murder," he said. "And they're saying, you know what? Maybe I have to look at protecting myself and my family. Maybe I should start exercising my constitutional right to keep and bear arms." O'Handley added: "And I will say I'm in the camp where I think we should actually have subsidies for gun ownership in this country. You know, we subsidize schools, housing, everything. Why are we not subsidizing guns? That's a constitutional right and one of the most important. Very happy to see these huge numbers."

