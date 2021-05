Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021 11:53 Hits: 2

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore about a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and to recommend changes to further protect the complex.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/16/997259425/lawmakers-reach-bipartisan-deal-for-commission-investigating-capitol-insurrectio