Will Trump's Attempt At A Comeback Help Dems In The Midterms?

For a while, it looked as if Donald Trump would spend his post-presidential days as a greeter at Mar-a-Lago -- he was off social media, he hadn't found a way to communicate regularly with the public, and he wasn't doing the rallies that were his favorite form of self-aggrandizement. But now he's back online (after a fashion), he's been receiving supplicants -- and, according to the Daily Mail, he's planning rallies again: Former President Trump will hold two rallies in June as he looks to capitalize on a series of crises engulfing President Joe Biden and lay down a marker for 2024, according to an adviser familiar with planning. Those will be followed by a third event around July 3.... Factors under consideration are whether to appear at events with candidates that he has already endorsed or whether to travel to locations that reflect a specific campaign topic. Trump has also teased the idea of visiting the border.... I don't want him back. I don't miss having that whining, grating, hectoring voice in my ears every day. But Trump's return, if it happens, might be good for us.

