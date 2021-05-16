Todd Rips Crenshaw For Backing Trump's Voter Fraud Lies

Articles

Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021

NBC's Chuck Todd took apart Rep. Dan Crenshaw's nonsensical attacks on the mainstream media, while Crenshaw was defending Traitor Trump and the entire GOP for promoting their outrageous voter fraud lies. The discussion got heated when the Meet the Press host brought up the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position. Crenshaw pretended Republican voters don't care about the voter fraud lies, Trump, or Liz Cheney. This is ridiculous, given every Republican who has correctly and publicly stated that Trump is lying about the election and the insurrection has been either censored, or kicked out of the GOP. Liz Cheney is just the latest victim of GOP cancel culture. Todd asked, "Why should anybody believe a word you say, if the Republican party itself doesn't have credibility?" On Saturday, Traitor Trump published another unhinged rant against leaders McCarthy and McConnell, blaming them for his election loss because of voter fraud, and for not sending the electoral votes back to their states to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Crenshaw even signed on to the wacko Texas lawsuit against other states, so Todd reminded him that Trump weaponizes these bogus attempts to delegitimize the 2020 election. He asked the Texas Congressman if he saw Trump's latest unhinged rants from Saturday, since he's the leader of the Republican Party.

