Fox Pundits Exagerate Fears Over Runaway Inflation

Published on Sunday, 16 May 2021

Most economists believe the inflation we're seeing now is nothing to fret over, and a result of pent-up demand due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop Fox's Newt Gingrich from fear-mongering over a return to the stagflation of the 1970s. During a segment on this Saturday's Watters World, Gingrich was asked by Watters whether Biden "has the tools in the toolkit to recognize the problems and fix them?" Gingrich responded by first trying to paint Biden as being too senile to hold office, before railing about liberals supposedly being soft on crime, the pipeline hacking (which Republicans have no intention of doing anything about, since they hate regulation), and saying we need to "rethink our entire approach to the hacking question," without offering a single suggestion as to just what that "approach" should be. He then proceeded to try to portray Biden as the second coming of Jimmy Carter and over-hyping inflation concerns.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/newt-gingrich-jesse-watters