Gaetz 'Snorted Cocaine With Escort In Hotel Room'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 May 2021 17:13 Hits: 4

Matt Gaetz is facing more specific allegations of misdeeds, based on stellar reporting from the Daily Beast, who have been breaking Gaetzgate related news on a continual basis. To get caught up on the previous 10 entries of Gaetzgate, please click here. You can click back through to get the full story, and see how this has evolved from broad allegations of misconduct to very granular and detailed allegations, with dates, times, participants and even a written confession letter from Gaetz's buddy, Joel Greenberg. Daily Beast reports that Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, and this his date was "a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event," according to witnesses. Apparently Joel Greenberg, Gaetz's wingman and purveyor of escorts (both underage and of legal age) will "identify that escort to investigators as one of more than 15 young women Gaetz paid for sex." So what is different about this woman, Megan Zalonka? Apparently she turned her escort/amateur instagram modeling into a "taxpayer-funded no-show job that earned her an estimated $7,000 to $17,500." That would probably be frowned upon by legalistic folks.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/matt-gaetz-cocaine-escort