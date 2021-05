Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 22:57 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats are rampingĀ up their work on reining in President Biden's war powers, after years of watching the fights stall out on Capitol Hill.Senate Foreign Relations Committee ChairmanĀ Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) told The Hill on Thursday...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553478-senate-democrats-ramp-up-push-to-limit-bidens-war-powers