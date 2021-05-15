Jen Psaki Crushes Another Mind-Numbing Border Question

Articles

Despite an uncanny resemblance to Bill Murray, I am not starring in a remake of "Groundhog Day." It's simply that the right-wing media continues to beat the same dead horse in Jen Psaki's briefing room day after goddamn day, and I'm not sure if they're expecting a different result, or they're just mind-numbingly stupid, but whichever, it's repetitive AF. Today's reporter begging for a Psaki-spank began with the cowardly and lazy, "some people" introduction. "Some senators who are criticizing the president and vice-president, who have not to date made an in-person visit to the southwest border." "Who are those?" Psaki asked. "Those who have criticized..." "Like who?" Psaki repeated. "There have been lots of people who have criticized the fact that they have not made a trip to the border yet," our rwnj du jour insisted. "Like who?" Psaki said, again. "Criticism from those in the Republican party, criticism from others." For the love of all that is holy, people, are these really the best reporters conservative propaganda networks can send to get their talking points out? They are no match for her. "Well, I don't know who I'm responding to, but I will say that the president's focus is..." "Just the other day, one of the senators held a press conference, where that was a major criticism," said the reporter, who probably had been wildly googling on his phone for some sort of supporting details to uphold his ridiculous question. "ONE of the senators," Psaki emphasized.

