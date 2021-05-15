The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene Illegally Filed Homestead Exemptions On 2 Homes

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Last night we learned that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon congresswoman from Georgia, known for her assault rifle campaign videos, her polyamorous lifestyle, her palling around with nazis, and her confrontations with AOC, is also a tax cheat. You could have knocked me over with a feather. Source: WSB-TV, Atlanta ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has found that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband have two active homestead exemptions, which is against Georgia law. A homestead exemption is a big tax break any Georgia homeowner is entitled to for their primary residence. It is against the law to file for more than one. But Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray pulled records showing that the Greenes are getting the tax break on two different homes in two different counties. In a statement, Greene’s office told Gray to mind his own business and called it a “pathetic smear” when he asked them about the homestead exemptions. Greene seems to have a history with the WSB reporter who broke this story, releasing a statement to them last night that said:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/marjorie-taylor-greene-illegally-filed

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version