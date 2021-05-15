Arizona Rep. Leaps Into Action When White Nationalist Troll Whines

Articles

Saturday, 15 May 2021

There’s a reason that Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar has become white nationalists’ favorite Republican: Besides promoting their conspiracy theories and speaking at their conferences, when they start throwing fits based on their paranoid fantasies, he’s quick to jump into action at their behest. Gosar this week announced on Twitter that he has inquired with the FBI about white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes’ claims that he has been placed on a Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) no-fly list. “Today young America First supporters like @NickJFuentes and tomorrow anyone else the regime dislikes. Secret tribunals and no ability to challenge in court is immoral,” he wrote.

