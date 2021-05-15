The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rep. Plaskett: Where Was Liz Cheney Before Jan. 6?

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

House Impeachment Manager Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) has no patience for Rep. Liz Cheney’s sudden acknowledgment that Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy. Plaskett, an impeachment manager during Trump’s second impeachment, for inciting the January 6th insurrection, said the violence on that day “did not happen in a vacuum.” Yet Cheney was silent during the “smoke” before the Trump dumpster fire broke out at the Capitol. PLASKETT: What is kind of ironic about what Liz Cheney was saying is that although she is concerned about the president fermenting a January 6th attack, this did not happen in a vacuum. Liz Cheney and others did not say anything when the president was attacking regular Americans, when he banned Muslims coming into this country, caged children, was part of the birther movement and said the most heinous things after Charlottesville. Where was Liz Cheney and other members of the GOP who now are crying fire when there was smoke previously going on in the Capitol and throughout this country? In other words, Republicans enabled Trump and Trumpism for years and now it’s just getting worse.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/rep-plaskett-where-was-liz-cheney-jan-6

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version