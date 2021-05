Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 18:40

A newly filed plea agreement for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)'s former buddy Joel Greenberg sheds new light on how other men allegedly participated in the sex trafficking scheme to which the former Seminole County tax collector is set to plead guilty.

