Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 19:07 Hits: 1

Senate Democrats, in a letter Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, weighed in on a judge's recent opinion accusing the Trump-era Justice Department of misleading her about the purpose of an internal memo related to the Mueller probe.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/clkFjvuoE7I/senate-democrats-olc-memo-garland