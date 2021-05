Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 20:18 Hits: 1

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Mkhaimar Abusada, political science professor at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, and Israeli political analyst Akiva Eldar, about paths to a ceasefire in Israel.

(Image credit: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/14/996956087/what-does-a-path-forward-look-like-for-israel-and-palestinians