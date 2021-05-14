Indigenous New Zealand Lawmaker Censured For Haka Protest

Articles

The Māori party of New Zealand is a small but vocal group in New Zealand's parliament. Rawari Waititi is the male co-leader and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer the female co-leader. Source: The Guardian Māori party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has been thrown out of New Zealand’s parliament after denouncing rhetoric from the opposition as racist and performing a haka. Waititi said the opposition was inciting racism across New Zealand through its stance on Māori healthcare. The haka is a ceremonial dance for Māori, the indigenous people of New Zealand – it can represent a challenge, and is sometimes performed in moments of conflict. ... Waititi was ejected from the House by speaker Trevor Mallard, after making a series of points of order. “Over the past two weeks there has been racist propaganda and rhetoric towards tangata whenua [indigenous people]. That not only is insulting to tangata whenua, but diminishes the mana [dignity] of this House,” Waititi said. ... When asked to sit down by Mallard, he instead stepped into the centre of parliament to perform a haka, and was subsequently thrown out. This was Waititi's second row with parliamentary rules this year.

