Active Duty Marine Officer Arrested For Insurrection Riot

Christopher Warnagiris, a major in the US Marine Corps, has the dubious honor of being the first active duty military member to be arrested in connection to the MAGA Sedition Riot on January 6. On top of that, Warnagiris was not just the average run of the mill seditionist, but also also assaulted a police officer. From the Department of Justice statement on the arrest: Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Warnagiris will make his initial court appearance today at 2:00 p.m. in the Eastern District of Virginia. Public access to the hearing is available via: 1-877-336-1828, with an access code of 8977102.

