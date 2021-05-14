Maskhole Reporter Can't Win When Facing Psaki

Articles

Yet another wingnut reporter to befoul the Press Room tried to trip up Jen Psaki with a question about the CDC's mask guidelines by implying President Biden wasn't setting a good example for the country. She pointed to the meeting Pres. Biden held in the Oval Office with the four top leaders in Congress the day before, in which they all wore masks indoors, despite being vaccinated. "CDC guidance says vaccinated Americans can gather in small groups inside without masks. So why aren't we seeing the president model more of that behavior?" she asked Psaki, thinking she'd ensnared her in the ultimate "GOTCHYA." Eyeroll. Psaki replied, "They were wearing masks, I can confirm that, you all saw that in photos. I know this has ruffled the feathers of the RNC, I always feel bad about ruffling their feathers." Nothing like sarcasm before the deathblow. "But I will say that the focus on the meeting was seeing if there was a way to move together to work toward shared objectives of investing in infrastructure. Creating jobs for the American people. And I think that's what most people's focus is on," Psaki explained.

