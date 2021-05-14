Fox Doctor Disinfo: Tells Unvaccinated 'You Can Stop Wearing Masks'

Articles

Friday, 14 May 2021

Sandra Smith asked Dr. Nicole Saphier (radiologist, not epidemiologist) whether it was important for President Joe Biden to set an example that he feels safe taking his mask down for indoor meetings. "I can argue both sides of that," Saphier said. She said it would be good for Biden to take off his mask to show he trusts the vaccine. "But I can also tell you that he's of that age in a vulnerable population and we have noticed that in the clinical data, if anybody is going to lose the effect of natural immunity or even the vaccine-induced immunity, it is more of the elderly people. And if he wants to be overly cautious and continue to wear the mask, to each his own. I truly think anyone who wants to wear a mask can wear a mask. "The science is we don't have to wear a mask and we have gotten down to the level of risk that has been deemed accessible for decades and we are getting down to a level, a fluid level. We've never been wearing masks daily for flu-level hospitalizations and new cases and deaths, so no, I don't think the general population needs to be wearing masks. But again, anyone who wants to wants to wear a mask can wear a mask but as long as they communicate with the people why they are wearing a mask. They can't just say I'm wearing a mask out of habit, I'm wearing a mask because that's the CDC recommendations when it is not the CDC recommendations. You have to be fully transparent, you have to be truthful, and if you do that, then I think you can gain the American trust."

