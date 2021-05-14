Elise Stefanik's First Official Act Is To Kiss Trump's Orange Butt

Category: World Politics Hits: 8Liz Cheney-pretender Elise Stefanik gave her first speech this morning as a member of the Republicans' House leadership conference, and it was a strange one. She she wanted to thank "President Donald Trump" for his support. She also said the American people are "suffering" from what she called the "socialist, radical" policies of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump immediately threw her a piece of tasty kibble: "Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory! The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!" Twitter provided post-game color commentary: [email protected] is full of sh*t. pic.twitter.com/koZi0uQLxd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 10, 2021
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/elise-stefaniks-first-official-act-kiss