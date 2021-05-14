Friday News Dump: Joe Manchin Has A Very Good Idea, And Other News

Articles

Friday, 14 May 2021

This is interesting. It was pretty depressing that Sen. Joe Manchin wasn't supporting the For The People Act -- but now he's pushing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act -- with one notable exception. He wants the "pre-clearance" requirement to apply to every single state. Manchin might be a better politicians than many people think. Manchin Says He Won’t Back an Election-Reform Bill Without Bipartisan Support https://t.co/t5NzcCATQ2 — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) May 14, 2021 Joe Manchin just proposed a really aggressive voting rights bill that goes well beyond the bill that Democratic leaders are pushing.https://t.co/uES8dbXdsm — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 13, 2021

