Bipartisan Commission To Investigate January 6th Insurrection

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:34 Hits: 11

Breaking news this morning, as Hallie Jackson announced. "We just learned about this 9/11 style commission to look into what happened at the insurrection. This is something that has been, safe to say, months in the making," Jackson said. "There had not been bipartisan agreement but that has changed as of today." "That's right. These had been incredibly thorny negotiations between Congressional leadership," Garrett Haake said. "They kicked it out to the chairman and ranking member of the House Homeland Security committee, who came up with a deal in fairly short order here. The outline of it is this: There will be a truly bipartisan commission, ten members, the appointments broken up between the various congressional leaderships. They will have subpoena power and are authorized to investigate January 6 and the immediate events that led up to it. Their report will be due by the end of this year. "House Democrats seem to be moving very quickly. This bill will be in the rules committee on Tuesday. Speaker Pelosi's office has blasted out a statement and yet Kevin McCarthy just told reporters he had not seen the final agreement before that news release went out. So it's still possible there could be some hiccups in this. This commission has been pretty broadly popular among the rank and file and now it appears it will be moving ahead perhaps as soon as next week."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/bipartisan-commission-announced